Arkansas Still on Schedule For Good Season, Winning Home Games is Key

FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier in preseason I went on a few radio stations and gave my opinion on what Arkansas’ record could be this football season. I broke it down into four categories. First, win your six games in Fayetteville. Second, defeat UAPB in Little Rock. That would give you seven wins. Third, I said they aren’t going to beat Georgia or Alabama. So that makes them 7-2. Then you have Texas A&M in Arlington and road games at Ole Miss and LSU and how may of that trio they win determines their final record.