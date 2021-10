SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — The man Sunrise police says confessed to the murder of Erika Verdecia, whose body was found in a canal after being missing for three weeks, had a checkered past including another murder and now that victim’s family is speaking out. “There’s no way he should be out, he was suppose to stay in there for at least 35 years of his prison sentence,” said Crystal Grimstead, the sister of murder victim Kristina Whitaker, referring to 54-year-old Eric Pierson. Pierson was convicted of killing her sister and is the same person Sunrise police say confessed to the murder of...

SUNRISE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO