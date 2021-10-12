CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tile revamps tracker range, more precise finding tech coming in 2022

By Dan Grabham Follow @dangrabham
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTile has announced new versions of its popular Bluetooth trackers. There will also be a new Tile Ultra tracker coming in 2022 that will feature Ultra Wideband (UWB) tech for more precise in-room locating, similar to the tech Apple has used in its AirTags. The £30 Tile Pro leads the...

