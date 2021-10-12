Alameda County may discuss $350m A’s stadium tax kickback on Oct. 26, or not

Everything surrounding the proposed Oakland A’s stadium at Howard Terminal has been pretty much on hold since late August, when Alameda County, which the Oakland city officials had pegged to help contribute $495 million in tax kickbacks to pay for new roads and overpasses and underpasses and other “infrastructure” improvements around the proposed stadium development site, called the plan “too speculative and uncertain” and said it didn’t plan on holding a vote in September as had been previously expected. But now it looks like the county’s board of supervisors will at least talk about the plan at an upcoming meeting, according to the Bay City News Service: