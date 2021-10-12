CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The U.S. and multiple states are suing American Airlines and JetBlue over an alliance

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 9 days ago

BOSTON (Legal Newsline) - The federal government and a group of states are suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airways over what they call anticompetitive business practices. The United States of America, the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania filed a federal complaint on September 21 in the District of Massachusetts against American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corporation for the “Northeast Alliance.”

legalnewsline.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

American, Southwest Airlines Defying State Order Barring Vaccine Mandates

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced they would comply with United States President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus by December 8. According to Reuters.com, the Texas-based airlines revealed they would not follow an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that barred vaccine mandates by...
HEALTH
Aviation Week

Hayes Says JetBlue-American Competition ‘Aggressive’ Outside NEA

Despite recent efforts by the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) to block the Northeast Alliance (NEA) between JetBlue and American, JetBlue stresses the two airlines engage in solid competition outside the tie-up. The airline also says the partnership has accelerated JetBlue’s growth in the U.S... Subscription Required. Hayes Says JetBlue-American Competition...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
TravelPulse

American Airlines, JetBlue Expands Benefits for Loyalty Program Members

Members of American Airlines’ AAdvantage and JetBlue’s TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty programs will now receive elite benefits, including priority check-in, baggage, security and boarding when traveling on either airline. Starting Wednesday, AAdvantage elite members will receive up to two free checked bags when traveling on JetBlue with check-in at kiosks, ticket...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Southwest Airlines cancels 1,800 flights days after pilot union sued over Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Southwest Airlines cancelled at least 1,800 flights just days after its pilot union sued the company over its Covid-19 vaccine mandate.Southwest was forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights on Sunday, around 30 per cent of its US schedule, according to the FlightAware website.And it blamed “disruptive weather” and air traffic control issues for its problems.But the Federal Aviation Administration said that airlines were experiencing problems because of their own difficulties with staffing and aircraft.And another 800 flights were cancelled on Saturday, according to The Washington Post.The airline said in a Sunday statement that its problems began on Friday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

American Airlines Is Losing Lift

GS, Financial) analyst Catherine O’Brien downgraded American Airlines (AAL, Financial) from neutral to sell, reducing the price target to $18 due to weaker sector recovery and higher fuel prices. O’Brien isn’t alone in projecting a less than rosy outlook for the financially troubled airline. Wall Street sets a consensus rating...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Southwest and American Are Making a Dangerous Mandate Mistake

Covid-19 vaccine mandates are only as good as the people enforcing them. And it seems the executives running Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Inc. could use more backbone. For inspiration, they can look to United Airlines Inc.’s managers, or to mayors, governors and college presidents around the country. Last...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Jetblue Airways#Laguardia Airport#The Northeast Alliance#District Court
BoardingArea

Northeast Alliance, Book JetBlue with AAdvantage Miles Plus More Benefits

Northeast Alliance, Book JetBlue with AAdvantage Miles Plus More Benefits. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines announced a strategic partnership in July of 2020, called the Northeast Alliance. The partnership promised seamless connectivity for travelers in the Northeast and more choices in domestic and international networks. A codeshare agreement came earlier this year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
simpleflying.com

Which Airline Alliance Has The Most Planes?

Airline alliances took on their current form with the formation of Star Alliance in 1997. oneworld came next in 1999 and SkyTeam in 2000. Since then, they have continued to add airline members over the years – bringing new routes and more aircraft. Which though has access to the most aircraft? We take a look at each alliance and compare aircraft – and total available seats – as they stand today.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

The shipping crisis in California is now so bad that officials should consider declaring a state of emergency, the head of the California Trucking Association says

Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

'Your World' on Brian Laundrie search latest

This is a rush transcript of "Your World" on October 20, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto, and this is YOUR WORLD. Now, by now, most of Neil...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy