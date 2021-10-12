The U.S. and multiple states are suing American Airlines and JetBlue over an alliance
BOSTON (Legal Newsline) - The federal government and a group of states are suing American Airlines and JetBlue Airways over what they call anticompetitive business practices. The United States of America, the District of Columbia and the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania filed a federal complaint on September 21 in the District of Massachusetts against American Airlines Group Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corporation for the “Northeast Alliance.”legalnewsline.com
