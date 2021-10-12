CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman files class action against ZoomInfo for using her name and likeness

By Christina Heath
legalnewsline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (Legal Newsline) - Kim Carter Martinez, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, filed a federal class action complaint on September 30 in the Western District of Washington against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. for violation of California’s Right of Publicity Statute and violation of California Common Law Tort – Misappropriation of Name and Likeness.

