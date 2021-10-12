Big Pals-Little Pals holding various upcoming activities
To say Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus is in the middle of a busy month could be an understatement. Big Pals-Little Pals in late September moved locations from inside 1C | The Sanctuary to its own office, 1260 27th Ave., Suite 101. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will hold a Big Pal networking meeting, a free Youth Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Training meeting and Trunk-or-Treat.columbustelegram.com
