Photos: San Francisco Giants pitching and defense key to 1-0 win over Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 3

By Jane Tyska
Vacaville Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Crawford’s leaping snag of a 100-mile per hour line drive off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts saved a run and ultimately the game for the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Crawford’s glove, Longoria’s bat and nine shutout innings from...

