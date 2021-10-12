CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Rooney defends decision to block Hebrew translation of new book

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe author’s previous two novels were translated by Israel-based Modan. Sally Rooney has defended her decision not to sell the translation rights to her new book to an Israeli-based publishing house, saying she wants to express her solidarity with the “Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.

The Jewish Press

An Open Letter to Sally Rooney RE: Boycotting Israel

I understand from the recent publicity that you are engaged in a boycott of Israel. Let’s be frank, the manner in which the story originally came out was a bit of a mess wasn’t it – because it painted you as someone who was boycotting Hebrew, rather than just Israel. Following this initial negative publicity, I am certain that the key players of the boycott movement circled around to protect you and helped compile the carefully worded but ultimately disingenuous statement that tried to undo some of the damage. The BDS camp have these public cultural boycott announcements down to a fine art (pardon the pun).
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Israel accuses Sally Rooney of impeding Middle East peace by refusing publication of book

The Israeli foreign ministry has accused Sally Rooney, the novelist, of impeding peace in the Middle East by refusing a request to have her book translated into Hebrew. Rooney said she supported a cultural boycott of Israel and would not allow the translation rights for her latest novel to be sold to an Israeli-based publishing house. She explained her decision as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people “in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Idaho8.com

Sally Rooney refuses to sell Hebrew rights for latest book to Israeli publisher, citing political objections

Author Sally Rooney said she has chosen not to sell the translation rights for her latest novel to an Israeli-based publishing house, citing concerns about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Publishing house Modan has previously published Hebrew versions of Rooney’s two other novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends.”. In a statement...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
stljewishlight.org

Sally Rooney won’t let her new novel ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You?’ be published in Hebrew

(JTA) — Bestselling author Sally Rooney won’t allow her recently published novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You?” to be published in Hebrew because she supports a cultural boycott of Israel. Like the acclaimed Irish author’s first two books, “Beautiful World” explores the life and romance of intellectual, urbane millennials. It...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Mykki Blanco
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Naomi Klein
Forward

I fought South African Apartheid and the Israeli occupation. Sally Rooney’s decision is wrong

No contemporary writer has gotten under my skin as you have. I have devoured your three novels and several of your stories, moved and astonished by the desires, anxieties and ambivalences of your characters and by the interplay among them; and not only moved and astonished but delighted by the quicksilver movements in your dialogue; and not only that, but impressed by the way you engage the damages of class and economic prospect that work upon and within your characters, and exhibit the pathos and pathologies that many millions of young people today experience as their fate. I am much older than your characters but feel bonded to them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebrag.com

Everything to know about the Sally Rooney translation controversy

If you spent any time online yesterday, you definitely heard about the furore surrounding the Hebrew translation of the new novel from Sally Rooney; she’s almost certainly the biggest author in the world after all. Beautiful World, Where Are You was released in September to strong acclaim, her follow-up to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Sally Rooney has has every right to make the choice she has over her new book – and we will see more like it

It’s a sobering thought that Sally Rooney’s decision not to allow the translation rights to her book “Beautiful World, Where Are You” to be taken up by an Israel-based publisher has provoked more outrage –and indeed coverage—here in the UK than anything which has been happening in Israel and the Palestinian occupied territories in recent months.Whatever you think of the Irish novelist’s decision, it has focused attention, however briefly, on a conflict which it sometimes seems as if the world would rather forget.It hasn’t been hard for her many critics to make the case against her stance. She has made...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wypr.org

Women's Friendships: New books by Sally Rooney and Christina Pride & Jo Piazza.

Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Sally Rooney’s nonsensical anti-Israel statement

The controversy surrounding Irish author Sally Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, appears to be on the downswing. Now that Rooney has clarified that she takes issue with Israel, and not the Hebrew language spoken by Israelis, the public discussion has morphed. At least in some quarters, there appears to be less heat and more understanding.
WORLD
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

Sorry, millennials, but I’m boycotting Sally Rooney

Jews are the only minority the Left doesn’t mind insulting in a cornucopia of ways, from the repetition of your classic, Nazi-grade tropes about nefarious control, special interests and amoral money-grubbing machinations to the subtler but hardly less unsavoury commitment to mocking Israel’s right to exist. They may not actually...
SOCIETY

