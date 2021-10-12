SUSE Harvester: Deploying virtual machines with Kubernetes
I use Kubernetes. You use Kubernetes. We all use Kubernetes to manage containers. What you couldn't do, though, is use Kubernetes to manage virtual machines (VM)s as well. That was another ballgame. Until now. SUSE, the European Linux giant with one foot in containers and cloud computing, has released the first production version of Harvester, which along with Rancher, SUSE's Kubernetes as a Service offering, enables you to unify the delivery of VMs and containers.www.zdnet.com
