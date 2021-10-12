CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 6: Darrel Williams, Kadarius Toney, Devontae Booker, Geno Smith

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03l6TS_0cOgK35D00

Add the best free agents available with these Week 6 waiver and blind bid recommendations

Another fantasy football week with some serious injuries, especially at the quarterback and running back positions. Week 6 is also the first bye week of the season, and that means it’s an important time to hit the waiver wire.

Quarterbacks - Waiver Wire Adds

Geno Smith (SEA)

With news that Russell Wilson will be sidelined for at least a month with a ruptured middle-finger tendon, Seahawks fans and fantasy managers will look to back up Geno Smith to try to keep the offense afloat. Smith entered the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday and looked pretty good by completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception on his third drive, but these numbers would look even better if Lockett hadn't been tripped up on his route. You can never replace Russ, but the 30-year-old Smith looked pretty sharp, considering he hasn't played more than 66 offensive snaps in a season since 2014. Geno is available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB : 16%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQmPV_0cOgK35D00

Taylor Heinicke (WFT)

A tough New Orleans defense held Heinicke to only a 49% completion rate and no touchdowns Sunday, making it his worst performance of the year . However, in the next few weeks, Heinicke has favorable matchups and should bounce back as a bye-week fill-in. This week he will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the most points to opposing QBs this year, and in Week 7, he faces a Green Bay defense who could still be without Jaire Alexander. Before this week, Heinicke had finished as QB13 or better in each of his starts. Heincke is available in 85% of leagues.

FAAB : 7%

Mac Jones (NE)

Seeing Jones throw for only 230 yards and one touchdown Sunday vs. the Texans was a little disappointing, but Jones has an even tastier matchup this week vs. the Dallas Cowboys if you need a bye-week QB. Of course, we have to factor in at least one Trevon Diggs interception, but the Cowboys are surrendering a league-high 327.6 yards per game and two passing touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jones is available in 82% of leagues.

FAAB : 5%

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jacoby Brissett (MIA)

Next Matchup: Jacksonville. Need I say more? Brissett looked good Sunday vs. the Bucs, completing 69.2% of his passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. This week he faces a struggling Jacksonville team that allows an average of 296 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. Brissett is available in 97% of leagues.

FAAB : 3%

More QB : Justin Fields (CHI), Carson Wentz (IND)

Running Backs - Waiver Wire Adds

Darrel Williams (KC)

Williams looked good in Sunday night action vs. a tough Bills defense- averaging 5.4 yards on his five attempts and securing three of his five targets for another 18 yards. With news that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss a few weeks with a sprained MCL, Williams is the running back to grab in this high-powered Kansas City offense. Williams is available in 83% of leagues.

FAAB : 11%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSRBy_0cOgK35D00

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Devontae Booker (NYG)

The Giants were brutalized with injuries on Sunday, not the least of which was Saquon Barkley leaving with an ankle swollen to the size of his thigh. Early reports are Saquon suffered a low-ankle sprain, which is positive news, as he may only have to miss a week of play. In the meantime, fantasy managers and Giants fans will look to Devontae Booker. Booker's 16 carries on Sunday were the most he has seen this year, and he turned them into an inefficient 42 yards and touchdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys defense; however, he also turned three of his four targets into 16 yards and another score. As long as Saquon remains sidelined, Booker should see plenty of work in an offense searching for healthy play-makers. Booker is available in 93% of leagues.

FAAB : up to 7%

Khalil Herbert (CHI)

With no David Montgomery, Chicago returned to more of a committee at running back. Rookie Khalil Herbert out-snapped Damien Williams 34 to 31 and was favored in the ground role with 18 carries for 75 yards, though he did not see a single target. Williams is still the preferred running back to roster as he will also have a role in the passing game, but Herbert is available in 81% of leagues.

FAAB : up to 6%

Brandon Bolden (NE)

Damien Harris may or may not be in the doghouse, and he may or may not have a rib or chest injury. Many waiver wire articles will tell you to target Rhamondre Stevenson, and I agree he is worth some of your FAAB, but the New England running back I am targeting is Brandon Bolden. With no James White, Bolden is in an especially good spot this week vs. the Dallas Cowboys defense that has not been efficient vs. pass-catching running backs (see Devontae Booker above). I'm guessing Bill Belichick has noticed. Bolden played a healthy 24 snaps Sunday, and if you are lean at the RB position, he could be a flex play this weekend.

FAAB : up to 5%

More RB : Alex Collins (SEA), Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), DeeJay Dallas (SEA)

Wide Receivers - Waiver Wire Adds

Kadarius Toney (NYG)

Toney made this list last week, but this week he occupies the top spot after having a true breakout game vs. the Cowboys on Sunday, catching 10 passes for a whopping 189 yards. With no Shepherd, Slayton, Barkley or Golladay, Toney was featured and should continue to be. He's a yards-after-catch monster, effective even with Mike Glennon at the helm. The rookie showed off his playmaking ability no matter the situation. Toney played fewer snaps than Evan Engram and John Ross, but I'll assume he would have had a few more if he hadn't been ejected for throwing a punch at the Cowboys' safety. Rookie mistake. Toney is available in 83% of leagues.

FAAB : up to 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yND1L_0cOgK35D00

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Marquez Callaway (NO)

Here's a neat trick: Pick up a player during their bye week. While everyone else is scrambling for replacements for this week, you are looking ahead with eyes on the prize. Marquez Callaway has now put together three consecutive productive fantasy weeks. He is second in snaps only to Alvin Kamara for the Saints, and he saw a season-high eight targets last week for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and in Week 7, he will see a Seattle Seahawks secondary that has allowed the second-most yards to opposing wide receivers. Callaway is available in 70% of leagues.

FAAB : up to 11%

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)

With Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond exiting with injuries, rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown made the most of his opportunities by catching seven of eight targets for 65 yards in Sunday's tough loss to the Vikings. After tying T.J. Hockenson last week for the team-high in targets, he led all receiving categories this week. In deeper leagues, you can consider the fourth-round pick who looks to be Goff's new favorite target.

FAAB : up to 3%

Preston Williams (MIA)

With no Will Fuller and no DeVante Parker, Preston Williams had a good day. Williams turned five targets into three catches and 60 yards and even added a rushing attempt for another seven. I’ve been a fan of Williams for a while, and it’s good to see him healthy. Next up is a Jacksonville secondary that has allowed the seventh-most yards to opposing wide receivers. If Parker continues to sit, I like Williams in deeper leagues. He’s available in 99% of leagues.

FAAB : 1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE)

Peoples-Jones leads the Browns with a 67.8% snap share on the season, yet he hasn’t been consistently targeted. Sunday Baker finally looked his way, and Peoples-Jones turned six targets into five grabs and 70 yards. It seems pretty clear that OBJ is not the preferred target in this offense even though he plays more snaps when he is healthy, and it could be worth adding Donovan Peoples-Jones to your bench, though it’s tough to get excited about receivers in this system.

FAAB : 1%

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Conley (HOU)

For the first time this year, Brandin Cooks was out-snapped by Chris Conley. Sure, it was only by four, and it was a product of Bill Belichick making sure to take Cooks out of the game, but Conley now has an 80% snap share on the season and looks to be the WR2 for the Texans. Now, that may not sound very exciting, but if rookie Davis Mills can put together a three-touchdown, 312-yard game vs. a Bill Belichick defense, there could be some hope for this Houston team. Conley finished the day with 84 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Teammate Chris Moore had an even better day by securing all five of his targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. Since Cooks will usually be much more involved, if I'm choosing one, Conley is the pickup.

FAAB : 1%

More WR : Tim Patrick (LVR), Adam Humphries (WSH), John Ross III (NYG), Rondale Moore (ARI), Mecole Hardman (KC), Parris Campbell (IND)

Tight Ends - Waiver Wire Adds

David Njoku (CLE)

There’s no way to ignore the huge day Njoku had on Sunday, who was perfect with seven catches on seven targets with 149 yards and a touchdown. Njoku led the team in targets and played more snaps than Nick Chubb. Both Hooper and Njoku see a healthy snap share in this system, and last week Hooper had more targets, so don’t spend too much of your FAAB on what could be a very boom or bust play each week.

FAAB : 3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfnTj_0cOgK35D00

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Engram (NYG)

Plain and simple, there aren’t many pass-catchers left for New York. Yes, I understand if you laugh when I call Evan Engram a pass-catcher, but here we are. It’s the tight end portion of the article. Engram was second only to Devontae Booker on Sunday in snaps, and he caught all four of his targets for 55 yards.

FAAB : 1%

Dan Arnold (JAX)

You may recall that Trevor Lawrence targeted James O'Shaughnessy eight times in Week 1 before he hit the IR. In his second week with the team and in the same role, Dan Arnold saw eight targets on Sunday, which he turned into six grabs and 64 yards. He also played the same amount of snaps as Laviska Shenault. With no DJ Chark, Arnold could be an add in deeper leagues, though goodness knows we can never predict what Urban Meyer will do.

FAAB : 1%

More TE : Hunter Henry (NE)

More Fantasy coverage:

Week 6 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index
Week 6 Early Waiver Wire
Week 5 Injury Recap & Fantasy Impact

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys make roster space for returning star player

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Darrel Williams
cbslocal.com

NFL Films Microphones Catch CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Celebrating Win Over Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not be THE PATRIOTS anymore, but winning in Foxboro still inspires a certain feeling for visitors. That much was clear in the clip shared by NFL Films, teasing Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. The short clip showed CeeDee Lamb, fresh off catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime, speaking to the fans.
NFL
HOT 107.9

Falcons No Longer Most ‘Hated’ Team in Louisiana as Saints Fans Take Aim at a New NFL Rival

Do the New Orleans Saints have a new rival in the NFL?. For decades, Saints fans have had a very pointed disdain for the Atlanta Falcons. Every season when the New Orleans Saints schedule would drop, fans would circle both dates with their NFC South rival with an extra red circle around the home date as they looked forward to bringing the noise to Atlanta in the Superdome.
NFL
On3.com

Mike McCarthy comments on Damontae Kazee arrest

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke on 96.7 The Ticket about safety Damontae Kazee’s recent arrest and the team’s handling of the situation. Kazee was arrested on Tuesday for driving while under the influence. McCarthy on Damontae Kazee’s arrest. “I visited with Damontae today. It’s unfortunate,” stated McCarthy on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Faab#The Kansas City Chiefs#Ne#Texans#The Dallas Cowboys
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire: FAAB Report for Week 6 pickups, free agents

This is the type of waivers week fantasy football owners wait for. Several starting RBs are/were injured, paving the way for handcuffs to shine (Devontae Booker, Darrel Williams, Khalil Herbert, Rhamondre Stevenson), and several more players broke out/continued their breakouts (Kadarius Toney, Hunter Henry, Dan Arnold, Amon-Ra St. Brown). The top Week 6 waiver wire pickups are going to require some some high claims and serious FAAB bids, so you better have your budgets in order. You can find plenty of gold with free agent adds, too, but if you want the top guys, it's going to cost you.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kadarius Toney will be the X-factor in Week Five

The New York Giants‘ offense had a breakout game last Sunday. The Giants earned their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-3. New York’s offense willed them to a thrilling 27-21 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints. Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney developed a chemistry that took the team’s offensive attack to a new level.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Devonta Smith, Odell Beckham Jr, Devontae Booker (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 6, and that means byes have arrived! There are not many massive names taking the week off. In fact, more studs are out due to injury, but it’s still enough to start challenging your roster’s depth, making your decisions this week all the more important. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 56 hits and 24 misses, meaning a 69% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasydata.com

Waiver Wire Pickups Week 6

Fantasy Football is often a battle of attrition, and that is undoubtedly true this season. This week was another one where we lost some of our most valuable fantasy players to injury. We continue to lose running backs at an alarming rate, but luckily we have some excellent options available on the waiver wire to pick up that we can plug into our starting lineups. It's not just the running back position that is getting hit with injuries, we also lost several wide receivers, a couple of quarterbacks, and a few tight ends for good measure. If the injuries weren't enough to contend with, we also have bye weeks this week. Atlanta, New Orleans, New York Jets, and San Francisco are all off this week, so keep that in mind when you place waiver claims on players. If you had thoughts of adding any players from those teams in order to start this week, you're going to need to look elsewhere.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Kadarius Toney, Top Waiver-Wire WRs to Target After JuJu Smith-Schuster's Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers sustained a huge blow to their offense in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster going down with a shoulder injury. Things got worse on Monday, as it was determined that Smith-Schuster needed season-ending surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While the...
NFL
FanSided

Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups, Week 6: Injury replacements galore

Injuries have unfortunately decimated many fantasy football rosters early in the season. Which players should you be targeting on the waiver wire in week 6?. If you are one of the many fantasy football players whose roster has been decimated by injuries early in the 2021 season, the good news is — you’re likely not alone. Not by a longshot.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 6 (2021 Fantasy Football)

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. I’d love to add Kadarius Toney but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaving Sunday night’s game with a knee injury and set to miss a few weeks, Darrel Williams has to be the top pickup. Williams was already getting his fair share of the goal-line work and starting to eat into Edwards-Helaire’s snap count, but with Edwards-Helaire set to miss time, Williams becomes an immediate RB2. Jerick McKinnon would factor into the passing downs and Williams has never received a big workload in his career, but he’s obviously earned the trust of the coaching staff. So his upside is enormous and he’s the priority pickup.
NFL
giants.com

Vote Kadarius Toney for Pepsi Rookie of Week

Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a breakout performance against the Cowboys in Week 5, catching 10 passes for 189 yards and adding one rush for seven yards. Toney earned recognition for his big showing in Dallas as he was nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week Award. Fans can vote for the first-round pick, and the winner will be revealed later in the week.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Darrel Williams: Must-Add Waiver Wire Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

If you had Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB – KC) in a deep league, Darrel Williams (RB – KC) should already be on your roster. However, I know it’s not always easy to handcuff, and for that reason, Williams finds himself rostered on less than ten percent of leagues. An MCL sprain...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy