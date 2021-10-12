Scientists partner with Indigenous communities to study effects of climate change and human development on Arctic caribou
Wild caribou are the single most important land-based species for both human communities and ecosystems in the Arctic. Abundant across the polar region, these animals play an essential role both as herbivores that impact tundra vegetation and as an important source of food to Indigenous hunters. In many cultures, caribou also have incalculable spiritual value.
