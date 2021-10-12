Man dies after fatal stabbing near Virginia Street in Dorchester as police continue to investigate incident
A man died after a fatal stabbing in the area of Virginia Street in Dorchester on Monday, police said. At around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to 9 Virginia St. for the report of a person being stabbed, police said. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries, authorities said.www.masslive.com
