CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Final Day of the 2021 Downtown Farmers Market Season Today! 8:00 am – 3:00 pm in Clinton Square

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 9 days ago

The last day of the 49th Annual Season of the Downtown Farmers Market is Tuesday, October 12. Featuring 20 to 25 of the region’s best farmers and produce dealers, the Downtown Farmers Market boasts a full harvest of fall staples including Pumpkins, Gourds, Squash, Apples, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts and garlic. There are also fall plants available for purchase, such as sunflowers and mums.

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprouts Farmers Market#Downtown Syracuse#Broccoli#Brussels Sprouts#Downtown Committee#Kettle Corn#Pa

Comments / 0

Community Policy