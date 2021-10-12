Final Day of the 2021 Downtown Farmers Market Season Today! 8:00 am – 3:00 pm in Clinton Square

The last day of the 49th Annual Season of the Downtown Farmers Market is Tuesday, October 12. Featuring 20 to 25 of the region’s best farmers and produce dealers, the Downtown Farmers Market boasts a full harvest of fall staples including Pumpkins, Gourds, Squash, Apples, Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts and garlic. There are also fall plants available for purchase, such as sunflowers and mums.