LEGO Vows To Make Non-Gender Conforming Products To Address 'Gender Bias And Harmful Stereotypes'

By Natasha Decker
 9 days ago
SOPA Images

Moving forward, LEGO says it’s committed to making all its products and marketing “accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

More specifically, the Danish toy company emphasized wanting the act of play to be “more inclusive” to ensure “children’s creative ambitions – both now in the future – are not limited by gender stereotypes.” The brand further shared that it plans to “work closely with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF” to ensure LEGO reaches its newly set goals.

“The benefits of creative play such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills are felt by all children and yet we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender,” said Julia Goldin, CMO of the LEGO Group in a press release. “At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential.”

In research that surveyed nearly 7,000 parents and children aged 6-14 years old in China, Czech Republic, Japan, Poland, Russia, UK and USA that was commissioned by the LEGO Group, it highlighted “the need for society to rebuild perceptions, actions and words to support creative empowerment of all children.”

As an announcement released on this year’s International Day of The Girl, the company highlighted that girls in particular face biases in how and why they play due to their gender. The company’s “insights further indicate that girls are typically encouraged into activities that are more cognitive, artistic and related to performance compared to boys who are more likely to be pushed into physical and STEM-like activities (digital, science, building, tools).”

“Adversely, [parents] are almost four times as likely to encourage boys over girls to engage in program games (80% vs. 20%) and sports (76% vs. 24%) and over twice as likely to do the same when it comes to coding toys (71% vs. 29%).”

While the brand didn’t detail what was going to change about its products as of yet, the LEGO Group “has transitioned its product and marketing department from gender-focused product groups to groups focusing on ‘passions and interests,'” according to NBC.

12tomatoes.com

LEGO Is Pushing To Eliminate Gender Stereotypes Surrounding Its Toys

The topic of gender has been a forefront issue in recent years. From gender identity to gender roles, there has been a lot of debate and a lot of changes occurring – one such change being the effort to tackle gender bias amongst toys. Many believe that toys shouldn’t have a gender, given that they’re geared towards fun.
SOCIETY
KMOV

Lego to remove gender stereotypes from toys

(CNN) -- Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys. The announcement comes after the Green Davis Institute on Gender in Media carried out research commissioned by the Lego brand. Almost 7,000 parents were surveyed worldwide for the research. It said 42 percent of girls worried...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

LEGO Addresses Gender Bias In Toys In Concerning New Report

The LEGO Group and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media have released an important study on how “creativity” appears to be gendered. The research looks at how parents perceive creativity and how that changes if a child is a boy or a girl, but also how parents' approaches affect how children perceive creativity.
SCIENCE
mprnews.org

Lego says it will work to rid its toys of harmful gender bias

The Lego Group hopes its iconic blocks can help build not just trains and houses, but a more inclusive society. The Danish toy company announced Monday that it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products and marketing, citing the results of a worldwide survey that found general attitudes toward kids' play and creative careers remain "unequal and restrictive."
BUSINESS
Geena Davis
Grazia

Non-Gendered Lego Is A Start But More Needs To Be Done

Hats off to Lego for trying to become more inclusive by creating non-gendered products, but social conditioning and outdated perceptions mean that children are still actively encouraged to conform to gender stereotypes from a young age. The move comes after the Danish behemoth, which has been making Lego for nearly...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Outrageous gender stereotypes go well beyond Lego

Lego’s recognition of the harmful impact of gender stereotypes is welcome (Lego to remove gender bias from its toys after findings of child survey, 11 October). But damaging stereotypes go well beyond toys and are not just the responsibility of toy manufacturers. Gender stereotypes affect every area of girls’ lives, from the careers they pursue to the sports they play.
SOCIETY
News Channel Nebraska

Lego pledges to remove 'gender bias' from its products

Lego has announced plans to remove gender bias from its products, after a study commissioned by the brand found that girls are hindered by "unequal and restrictive" attitudes towards creativity and play. Although the Danish toy maker did not outline specific changes to its products or marketing, it announced Monday...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Lego to remove gender bias from its toys to make brand 'more inclusive'

Lego has said it will remove gender stereotypes from its toys after commissioning a global survey that found boys feared they would be “made fun of” if they played with products aimed at girls. The Danish company, which is the largest toymaker in the world, has long found its products...
BUSINESS
bulletin-news.com

Lego Will Remove Gender Bias After Recent Studies

Lego has stated that it will try to eliminate gender stereotypes from its toys, after the findings of a global survey commissioned by the firm, which revealed that views toward play and future jobs are still uneven and limiting. Researchers discovered that whereas females were getting more confident and eager...
VIDEO GAMES
TheConversationCanada

Model minority blues: The mental health consequences of being a model citizen — Don't Call Me Resilient EP 9

It has been a tough year. We have all struggled and our collective mental health has taken a real hit. But according to a recent Statistics Canada report, South Asians have taken an even bigger hit, reporting lower levels of mental health than any other Canadians during the pandemic. In this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient, we take a look at some of the reasons why, including the pressure of needing to be a model minority. That’s the idea that Asian immigrants keep their heads down. They don’t rock the boat. They are successful and they prosper. Well, those...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Challenges faced by women in business ‘amplified’ by Covid, research finds

The historic challenges faced by female entrepreneurs has been “amplified” by the pandemic, new research suggests.A study by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in 2018 found 231,390 jobs in Scotland were created by women-owned businesses and contributed £8.8 billion annually to the economy.Research by Professor Norin Arshed of Dundee University – which included 12 focus groups from six regions in Scotland, one-to-one interviews with 12 businesswomen and 26 enterprise support organisation staff members – found access to finance, networking and social cultural barriers were exacerbated during Covid-19.Female-owned businesses such as those in the retail, beauty and fitness sectors were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
