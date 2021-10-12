Why It Would Be a Good Time to Allow US Passport Renewals Online

Fairness and equity are two values that run through the core of America – or at the very least when it comes to how it perceives itself in the world.The Covid-19 pandemic and the protests for racial justice that jolted the nation last year after the murder of George Floyd, have highlighted the fact that America is still a nation riven by inequality. It is not alone in that regard, countries across the globe – including the UK – are still facing big questions over the same issues. But that is one issue that the US stands virtually alone in...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO