Funding To Continue MPACT

When the Marshalltown Police and YSS of Marshall County approached the Marshalltown City Council last year about some funding to begin a pilot program to embed social workers with police officers answering non-criminal calls, the Council stepped up and funded the full amount of the first year of $150,000. The program, called MPACT, Marshalltown Police And Community Tea, knew it would have to raise some funds to keep the program going. Police Chief Mike Tupper said an application was submitted to the Department of Justice.