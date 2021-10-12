CureVac Slumps on Dropping Current Covid Candidate in Favor of New Jab

There are all the reasons to expect bitcoin to update its historical maximum and reach $ 65,000 in the 4th quarter of 2021. What are such optimistic predictions based on? In addition to the fact that Bitcoin keeps being in demand as a reserve asset, which allows investors to protect their capital from the sharp rise in inflation observed throughout the world, BTC buyers have another reason to rejoice - the long-awaited approval of bitcoin futures ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ETFs (exchange-traded funds) are investment funds that form asset portfolios and issue their own shares, where each security is linked to a certain part of the underlying asset. ETFs allow you to purchase an asset without actually owning it. In the case of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO ), the fund is linked to bitcoin futures that have been trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange since 2017. Here, we are talking about the creation of a new safe instrument for entering the cryptocurrency market for institutional investors. The only thing we don't know yet is how much money will be invested in bitcoin in the near future.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO