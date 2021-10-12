CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CureVac Slumps on Dropping Current Covid Candidate in Favor of New Jab

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – CureVac stock (NASDAQ:CVAC) plunged 15% in Tuesday’s premarket trading to its lowest since the start of the pandemic, as the company dumped its candidate Covid-19 vaccine to focus on the development of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). The company said it is withdrawing its...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

IBM Falls as Legacy Business Weighs Ahead of Split

Investing.com – IBM stock (NYSE:IBM) fell nearly 5% in Thursday’s premarket trading as a weak showing by the company’s legacy business of infrastructure management kept third-quarter sales and profit numbers below estimates. The computing giant is spinning off the global technology services unit that houses the business as clients have...
STOCKS
investing.com

How To Hedge Your Investing Ahead Of COVID’s 5th Wave

Financial markets seem to be operating under the assumption that COVID is under control and the pandemic is fading. Over the past six weeks, investors have been celebrating the tumbling numbers of new COVID cases around the world by moving their money out of vaccine stocks (e.g., Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and into what the market has been calling re-opening stocks (e,g., restaurants, hotels, leisure), sectors that will benefit as the world returns to what we remember as the old normal.
MARKETS
investing.com

Krispy Kreme Falls as HSBC Downgrades, Cuts Target to $14

Investing.com – Krispy Kreme stock (NASDAQ: DNUT ) fell by 3.5% Thursday as HSBC downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a $14 target. The analysts earlier had a $25 target for the stock. Krispy Kreme traded below the revised target in today’s session. The donut chain is moving...
STOCKS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

CureVac to focus on second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates

German biopharmaceutical company CureVac has decided to abandon its Covid-19 vaccine development and focus on its collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to develop second-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates. The company will also withdraw the application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the approval of its first-generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketRealist

CureVac Switches Gears on Its COVID-19 Vaccine Development

German pharmaceutical company CureVac is pulling the plug on its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but the company isn't abandoning research into a COVID-19 vaccine altogether. However, it might be a while before a CureVac vaccine will be available. Article continues below advertisement. The company announced that it’s withdrawing its first-generation mRNA...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gazette

CureVac drops COVID-19 vaccine, pins hope on next-generation shots

(Reuters) -CureVac NV said on Tuesday it will give up on its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on collaborating with GSK to develop improved mRNA vaccine technology. The German biotechnology company's shares were off about 8% after earlier plunging as much as 13%, hitting their lowest since going...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

CureVac Slumps in Premarket; Tesla, GlaxoSmithKline Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 12th October. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 1.0% after defying a general slump in Chinese car sales, posting its best month for local sales since the opening of its Shanghai factory. Overall Chinese car sales were down by 17% year-on-year in September.
STOCKS
