GABBY PETITO: WY coroner to reveal autopsy results Tuesday

By WCBS 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 9 days ago
Gabby Petito (inset). U.S. Park Ranger vehicles block a road in the Spread Creek area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, off U.S. Highway 89 in Wyoming, on Sept. 19. Photo credit @josephpetito/Twitter/AP Photo/Amber Baesler

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A coroner in Wyoming was set to hold a news conference Tuesday, where he was expected to give the findings of the final autopsy report for Gabby Petito. It comes about three weeks after her remains were found and nearly a month after her fiancé Brian Laundrie went missing, sparking an ongoing manhunt.

Here’s the latest:

8 a.m., Oct. 12: CORONER TO REVEAL AUTOPSY RESULTS FOR GABBY PETITO

Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to discuss the final autopsy report for Gabby Petito.

The coroner will hold a virtual press conference with reporters and is expected to take a few questions from the media.

While Petito’s manner of death was ruled a homicide in the preliminary autopsy report announced last month, the 22-year-old’s cause of death has been pending, and her body has remained with federal authorities.

According to Fox News, the final autopsy report will likely include both the time and cause of her death, though it’s unclear what will be released publicly.

Petito’s remains were found Sept. 19 in the area of the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground at the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just east of Grand Teton National Park.

Her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, was last seen about a month ago on Sept. 13 in Florida. He is a person of interest in Petito’s death. A federal warrant has also been issued for his arrest in connection with a fraud-related charge.

Photo credit Teton County Coroner

7:30 a.m., Oct. 12: DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER SPECULATES THAT BRIAN LAUNDRIE CALLED PARENTS FROM WYOMING

In a new interview, Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, speculated that Brian Laundrie may have called his parents from Wyoming around the time of Gabby Petito’s death.

Without providing any evidence, Chapman told The Sun, “Of course he murdered her.”

“I think he called the mom and dad right from the scene and said, ‘OMG!’” Chapman said.

Chapman also said, without evidence, that he believes Laundrie’s parents encouraged their son to return home to Florida.

The Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, told The Sun that they would not be commenting on Chapman’s claims.

Laundrie ultimately arrived at the family’s North Port home on Sept. 1 in Petito’s van without her. He declined to speak with police before disappearing on Sept. 13, two days after Petito was reported missing by her parents in New York on Sept. 11.

