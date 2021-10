Stencilframer is a Python script by Igor Brkic which takes the KiCAD PCB or Gerber file as an input and, using OpenSCAD in the background, produces STL/AMF mesh which can be sliced and 3D printed. It can also export PNG image or the actual OpenSCAD code used for the model (for further adjustments). Only dependencies for running it are Python and OpenSCAD.

