One Test Is Not Always Enough

Cover picture for the articleTo improve yield, quality, and cost, two separate test parameters can be combined to determine if a part passes or fails. The results gleaned from that approach are more accurate, allowing test and quality engineers to fail parts sooner, detect more test escapes, and ultimately to improve yield and reduce manufacturing costs. New data analytic platforms, combined with better utilization of statistically derived values, have made this kind of approach easier to implement than in the past.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Data#System On A Chip#Onto Innovation#Statistical Tests#Proteantecs
