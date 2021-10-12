One Test Is Not Always Enough
To improve yield, quality, and cost, two separate test parameters can be combined to determine if a part passes or fails. The results gleaned from that approach are more accurate, allowing test and quality engineers to fail parts sooner, detect more test escapes, and ultimately to improve yield and reduce manufacturing costs. New data analytic platforms, combined with better utilization of statistically derived values, have made this kind of approach easier to implement than in the past.semiengineering.com
