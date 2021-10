NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit in Dawson and Lincoln Counties overnight. At approximately 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner for failing to stop at a stop sign after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 231. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle provided a fake name. As another trooper arrived on scene to assist, the driver accelerated and fled northbound on 24A Link. The troopers initiated a pursuit.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO