The Flashing Cow Statue in Daggett, Michigan

For all you kids out there who were hoping to get some free marijuana edibles while trick or treating like the police warn you about annually, we've got some sad news for you... that's NOT going to happen. That's according to a bunch of people who use and spend lots of money on these edibles. It seems like every year the revolving door of old trick or treating myths get posted by major news outlets, involving police telling parents to check their kids candy for edible THC candy that's disguised as normal candy. For those of you not hip to the marijuana industry, there are now many ways responsible adults like to enjoy their THC.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO