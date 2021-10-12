Outperforming Bank Giant Could Be Eyeing Another Earnings Blowout
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company. JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S. and the fifth-largest bank in the world in terms of total assets. JPM offers investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the financial brand serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. On Monday, JPM closed down 2% at $166.64.www.schaeffersresearch.com
