Outperforming Bank Giant Could Be Eyeing Another Earnings Blowout

This opening week for the earnings season will be focused on the finance sector and banks are shown with rather optimistic perspectives in the media with various reports scheduled by S&P 500 companies for the remainder of this week. For Zacks, the major bank industry, which accounts for approximately 45% of the financial sector’s total earnings, an increase in earnings of +11.2% is expected with +2.5% more revenue than in the last period. This would follow an earnings growth of +298.1% on revenue -2.1% lower in the prior period. For the financial sector as a whole, total earnings are expected to increase 19.9% versus a revenue increase of 4.9%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO