Melissa Gold Selected to the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish United Fund

Greenberg Traurig LLP issued the following announcement on Sept. 21. Gregory E. Ostfeld, Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Pharmaceutical Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice and Co-Chair of the Chicago Litigation Practice, received an Award for Excellence in Pro Bono Service from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Ostfeld was nominated by Judge Johnston for his work on a prisoner civil rights case, Wesley Johnson v. Tracie Newton, et al., Case No. 15 CV 50294. The plaintiff was convicted of violation of the Illinois Sex Offender Registry law, and served time for the violation, even though he had never committed an offense requiring him to register as a sex offender. Ostfeld was able to negotiate a financial settlement for the plaintiff and an agreed order declaring that he has not committed any offenses requiring him to register with the Illinois Sex Offender Registry. Judge Johnston presented Ostfeld with the award at a socially distanced, private ceremony on September 9 at the Dirksen Federal Building.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO