Melissa Gold Selected to the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish United Fund

By Press release submission
Cook County Record
Cook County Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThompson Coburn LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 6. Melissa Gold has been selected to join the Young Leadership Division of the Jewish United Fund’s Board of Directors in Chicago. JUF board of director members are selected as the “next generation of Jewish leaders in Chicago." The Young Leadership...

