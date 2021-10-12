CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, review: Branagh's oddly impersonal view of growing up in the Troubles

By Robbie Collin,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe young boy stares up at his father on the social club stage. Crooning along to ‘Everlasting Love’ in his shirtsleeves and tie, the man looks for all the world like a matinee idol. (That he’s played by Jamie Dornan doesn’t hurt.) Meanwhile, on the dance floor, the boy’s mother pogos and spins in a sleeveless dress, as the lighting grants her the silver-lined silhouette of a starlet. (Again, it helps that she’s played by Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe.)

The Guardian

Belfast review – Kenneth Branagh’s euphoric eulogy to his home city

There is a terrific warmth and tenderness to Kenneth Branagh’s elegiac, autobiographical movie about the Belfast of his childhood: spryly written, beautifully acted and shot in a lustrous monochrome, with set pieces, madeleines and epiphanies that feel like a more emollient version of Terence Davies. Some may feel that the film is sentimental or that it does not sufficiently conform to the template of political anger and despair considered appropriate for dramas about Northern Ireland and the Troubles. And yes, there is certainly a spoonful of sugar (or two) in the mix, with some mandatory Van Morrison on the soundtrack. There’s a key climactic scene about how you disarm a gunman in the middle of a riot if you have no gun yourself, which has to be charitably indulged.
thefilmstage.com

Hamburg Review: Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast is a Heartfelt Drama That Tries Hard to Please

There’s something about childhood memories that’s inherently sweet, hopeful—how we saw and remembered the world before we learned about loss and disappointment. Multi-hyphenate Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama Belfast, told through the perspective of his 9-year-old self, has that innocent good cheer in spades. It also touches on the Irish fate of leaving and pays tribute to those who did so in search of a better life. From a formal stance, there’s not much here to blow one away, but the film’s heartfelt sentiments and polished production should have no trouble appealing to the general audience.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Caitriona Balfe (‘Belfast’) soaring up our odds since Best Supporting Actress campaign announced

We were previously expecting Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan to be campaigned as lead performers in Kenneth Branagh‘s period drama “Belfast,” but it was recently confirmed that they’ll instead be pushed as supporting players, and our users have already responded by skyrocketing Balfe up into the top 10 of our Best Supporting Actress odds. Will she keep climbing? SEE‘Belfast’ stars Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan to campaign in Oscars supporting races Balfe plays the mother of a young boy (Jude Hill, who’s being pushed as a lead) growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and as of this writing she ranks...
worldofreel.com

Oscars: It’s ‘Belfast’ vs ‘The Power of the Dog’

In September, I spitballed the Best Picture race that was starting to take shape post Venice and Telluride. The conclusion that I came up with was that Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” was the current de facto frontrunner. Five weeks later, I still stand by that assessment. However, with that being said,...
ramascreen.com

New Trailer For Kenneth Branagh’s BELFAST

Focus Features has released this official new trailer for BELFAST. Focus Features will release BELFAST in theaters on November 12, 2021. Story: Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s.
Deadline

With Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Event, D.C. Sees A Return Of The Prestige Screening

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast screened in D.C. on Monday night, drawing representatives from Ireland, Great Britain and the city itself, but the novelty of the moment was the fact that there was an in-person event at all. The fall has traditionally been a busy time for studios to hold red carpet events in Washington, D.C., a stop on a publicity tour that usually gives release a heightened sense of prestige during awards season. But Covid brought that all to a halt, and it has been only recently that the entertainment business has ventured back into the business of events for the Beltway...
GoldDerby

Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’) gets big bump in Oscar odds after shifting to supporting actor

We originally thought Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe would be campaigned as leads for their roles in “Belfast” as the parents of a boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. But it turns out Focus Features will be pushing them as supporting performers, and both have quickly risen up our odds. Dornan is now in our top 10 for Best Supporting Actor. Do you think he’ll be nominated and win? As of this writing Dornan ranks ninth with 18/1 odds according to the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users, right behind his co-star Ciaran Hinds, who plays his...
University of Dallas News

The weight of leadership in Kenneth Branagh’s “Henry V”

What does it mean to be a leader? Such a question often brings divisive responses. Despite the abundance of differences in defining a leader, there is a standard of core values that we can reflect on. Decisiveness, bravery, prudence, and virtue are all universally recognized marks of a true leader. A true leader must turn away from their own desires for the common good, even if it means personal sacrifice and suffering.
Telegraph

Meet the man behind the best celebrity wines on the supermarket shelves

It’s the early 1990s. Take That are on tour in Australia and Sony Music has chartered a luxury catamaran to take the still-boyish boy band on a trip around Sydney Harbour. Also on board is Paul Schaafsma, a young Aussie who is working his way through a business degree. “The head of Sony said to me, ‘These guys are going to be bigger than the Beatles. You’ve got to look after them’,” Schaafsma remembers. “I’d never heard of them, but we took them out sailing, came back and there were 300 people waiting at the wharf. I said, ‘You guys are really famous!’ They said, ‘You’re the only one that’s missed it, mate!’” He gives an infectious chuckle.
