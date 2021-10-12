Belfast, review: Branagh's oddly impersonal view of growing up in the Troubles
The young boy stares up at his father on the social club stage. Crooning along to ‘Everlasting Love’ in his shirtsleeves and tie, the man looks for all the world like a matinee idol. (That he’s played by Jamie Dornan doesn’t hurt.) Meanwhile, on the dance floor, the boy’s mother pogos and spins in a sleeveless dress, as the lighting grants her the silver-lined silhouette of a starlet. (Again, it helps that she’s played by Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe.)www.telegraph.co.uk
