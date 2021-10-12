CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama city issues warning as alligators ‘set up shop’ in populated areas

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coastal Alabama city is warning residents to be careful of alligators, which have been showing up in populated areas following recent heavy rains. Alligators have been reported in parking lots on the causeway that crosses Mobile Bay and along heavily traveled U.S. 98 in Daphne, CBS affiliate WKRG-TV reported, so the city posted notes on social media asking residents to be careful, particularly with pets.

