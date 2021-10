Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. One of the amazing signs of human resilience is how many of us manage our days despite chronic pain. Millions, in fact, are unable to work or function in everyday life without heavy-duty painkillers. I’ve experienced this level of agony once in my life, and it put me in the hospital for three months. Fortunately, we got the pain under control without having to resort to opioids. Many are not so lucky; they have my sympathy and respect.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO