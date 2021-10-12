CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four local organizations receive NC Humanities funding

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Humanities has awarded a total of $1,271,060 in American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants to 90 North Carolina cultural organizations. The 90 grantees represent a broad range of cultural nonprofit organizations and public agencies, including regional museums, local historical societies, community groups and libraries, which will use the funds to support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities.

