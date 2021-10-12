New members welcome to join local Girl Scouts program
The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, stated a Girl Scouts press release. That mission is what drives Girl Scout volunteer and other Girl Scout adult volunteers within Dare County to create opportunities for girls to join the movement. This fall, they held an ice cream social to introduce girls and parents to the world of Girl Scouting.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
