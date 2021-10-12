Premarket Movers Tuesday - CureVac, Nike, Tesla, Airbnb, MGM
U.S. stock futures wavered Tuesday as rising energy prices added to concern about inflation. Here are some of the top movers in Tuesday's market:. Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report traded higher after analysts at Credit Suisse lifted their rating on the casino operator to outperform from neutral and more than doubled their price target to $68 a share. The investment firm said investors haven't properly valued a series of transactions that have transformed the group.www.thestreet.com
Comments / 0