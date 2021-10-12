CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premarket Movers Tuesday - CureVac, Nike, Tesla, Airbnb, MGM

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures wavered Tuesday as rising energy prices added to concern about inflation. Here are some of the top movers in Tuesday's market:. Shares of MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International (MGM) Report traded higher after analysts at Credit Suisse lifted their rating on the casino operator to outperform from neutral and more than doubled their price target to $68 a share. The investment firm said investors haven't properly valued a series of transactions that have transformed the group.

Cheddar News

Behind Tesla's Impressive Q3 Deliveries, Profits

Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, joined Cheddar to talk about Tesla's Q3 earnings beat. Ives noted that economists had already known the electric automaker's delivery rate would be impressive but its profitability was one of the biggest takeaways from the report. With most of Tesla's delivered vehicles being the lower-priced Model-3, Ives said the Model-Y and Model-3 mass-market vehicles are "how this green tidal wave takes the next step."
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Fear, Worry and Earnings Drive the Market's Moves

As the market and various stocks become more extended, the trading action becomes a little more volatile and inconsistent. It was another solid day for the market, but it was the Russel 2000 exchange-traded fund IWM (IWM) that led to the upside, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the FATMAAN names underperformed. The strength in small caps was reflected in breadth that was 5,200 gainers to 2,850 decliners. New highs were solid at 490, and there was a good supply of momentum with the bitcoin mining plays running very hot and even some China junk names seeing some interest.
STOCKS
Street.Com

An Extended Market Needs a Rest, But This Uptrend Is Building Strength

The S&P 500 was up for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, but early indications are soft on Thursday morning. China continues to wrestle with debt issues related to the Evergrande Group, and that is impacting other property developers. Overseas markets were mostly lower overnight. Weekly unemployment claims will be...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Morgan Stanley Clients Believe Big-Time in Musk's SpaceX

Morgan Stanley clients apparently believe big-time in Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. “The majority of our [investor and industry expert] clients (by survey and client discussions) believe SpaceX could ultimately command a higher valuation and significance than even Tesla,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

2 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold

AAPL - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming financial results to see if investors might want to buy these giant tech stocks right now. The market jumped last Thursday following the release of some stronger-than-projected earnings reports from Bank of America and other economic bellwethers. The momentum carried over into Friday and to start the week of October 18, as Wall Street looks to the bright spots from financial results. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are now back well above their 50-day moving averages, with the benchmark index having climbed around 5% since October 4.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Stock Market Live: Dow Edges Lower Amid October Earnings Pause; Tesla Boosts Nasdaq

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday, threatening a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally that lifted the Dow to a fresh intra-day higher during yesterday's session. A series of stronger-than-expected September quarter earnings reports, including record profits from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
STOCKS
Street.Com

WeWork Set to Go Public In More Muted $9 Billion SPAC Merger

WeWork will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday following a $9 billion ‘blank check’ deal with BowX Acquisition, marking the final stage in one of the more high-profile and tumultuous roads a U.S. company has taken to going public. The shareholders of BowX Acquisition, a listed special...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Beverage Maker Vita Coco Goes Public on Nasdaq

Coconut water company Vita Coco officially made its debut on Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company on Thursday. Mike Kirban, co-CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar to discuss the IPO and how he got the business off the ground, eventually turning it into the nation's leading coconut water brand. "Vita Coco itself is one of the fastest-growing beverages in the beverage aisle today, and it's becoming a household staple across the U.S., Europe, and even China," he said.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Alibaba, Verizon Rise in Premarket; Netflix Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Wednesday, 20th October. Please refresh for updates. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock fell 2.0% after its quarterly report showed a negligible boost to revenue, even though the streaming giant added nearly 1 million subscribers more than expected. The company warned of negative free cash flow in the coming quarter due to high amortization costs after heavy investment in original content. The company also disappointed those who had hoped for earlier monetization of its videogames operations.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Algorithmic Control, Bearish Kass, Budget Framework, Trading Netflix, Microsoft

- Rose, Arkeen, Hudson, McKagan, Stradlin, Alder (Guns N' Roses), 1987. In late August, we saw market turbulence ahead. Last week, we called what we saw as the end of the U.S. market's corrective phase. It's perhaps the easiest part of portfolio or risk management, having an opinion. It's perhaps the most difficult part of portfolio or risk management, actual allocation adjustment in the real-time environment. If you wake up every morning thinking of ways to make some bread, and read columns such as this one and others here at this site, you probably are managing some kind of portfolio. You are definitely your own risk manager.
MARKETS

