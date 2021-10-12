Premarket Movers Tuesday - CureVac, Nike, Tesla, Airbnb, MGM

As the market and various stocks become more extended, the trading action becomes a little more volatile and inconsistent. It was another solid day for the market, but it was the Russel 2000 exchange-traded fund IWM (IWM) that led to the upside, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the FATMAAN names underperformed. The strength in small caps was reflected in breadth that was 5,200 gainers to 2,850 decliners. New highs were solid at 490, and there was a good supply of momentum with the bitcoin mining plays running very hot and even some China junk names seeing some interest.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO