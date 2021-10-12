Rainbow Six Siege Halloween event adds spooky hide-and-seek today
According to video games, Halloween officially starts today. Look, I don't make the rules! Tonight marks the start of Halloween events in Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's tactical first-person shooter is bringing back Doktor's Curse, its 5v5 hide-and-seek mode where a team of monsters have to survive in a spookily decked-out Theme Park while exterminators hunt them down. This year, new operators are joining the fray too.www.rockpapershotgun.com
Comments / 0