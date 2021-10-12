Rainbow Six Siege Halloween event adds spooky hide-and-seek today

Black Desert Online is inviting all to head over to Mad Scientist Marni's spooky playground for Halloween, and Pearl Abyss is giving the treats with a free DLC download too. The Halloween event begins today on PC and tomorrow, October 15th on Black Desert Console and will end on November 10th on all platforms. This gives you plenty of time to enjoy that spooky playground, where you'll find a house of horrors and be able to get your festive questline. A child is crying and you need to find a lost teddy bear, but nothing is going to be simple. There will be ghosts, challenges, and obstacles. And in order to get to the chests where you can find the teddy bear, you'll have to pilot a Mischievous Jack. If you complete the quest, you'll earn special dice for Ancient Black Spirit Adventure board mini game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO