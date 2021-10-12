CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rainbow Six Siege Halloween event adds spooky hide-and-seek today

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to video games, Halloween officially starts today. Look, I don't make the rules! Tonight marks the start of Halloween events in Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's tactical first-person shooter is bringing back Doktor's Curse, its 5v5 hide-and-seek mode where a team of monsters have to survive in a spookily decked-out Theme Park while exterminators hunt them down. This year, new operators are joining the fray too.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Rainbow Six Siege’ commentator KiXSTAr passes away

A family member has released a statement on Twitter disclosing that Siege commentator KiXSTAr passed away on October 11. Michael “KiXSTAr” Stockley was a former player turned Pro League caster for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. He played professionally as a member of Team Orbit in 2016 and later that year he became a broadcaster. He passed away unexpectedly on October 11 at the age of 24. His family posted a statement on Twitter saying,
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Rainbow Six Siege brings back Doktor's Curse event

Ubisoft have announced that Rainbow Six Siege's popular spooky limited-time event Doktor's Curse will be returning to their tactical shooter in tomorrow's update. The event will run all the way until November 2, 2021. Those who played the event before will probably know what to expect but not everything will...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Rainbow Six Siege Operators Tier List October 2021

As a new month begins, naturally another tier list rolls around. Examining changes to the meta and the operator pool, a semi-shuffled Rainbow Six Siege tier list is here for the month of October. S-Tier. Ace, Aruni, Bandit, Hibana, IQ, Jäger, Kaid, Mira, Osa, Smoke, Thatcher, Twitch, Wamai, Zofia. Osa...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hide And Seek#Video Game#Rainbow Six#Lion#Jackal
gamingideology.com

Rainbow Six Siege Server Downtime Schedule and Y6S3.2 Update PATCH NOTES

Rainbow Six Siege is getting a brand new update, but only after a period of server downtime. Rainbow Six Siege maintenance will begin at 2pm BST on Xbox and 3pm BST on PlayStation devices. The maintenance only takes about 30 minutes, although sometimes these things take a little longer. Meanwhile,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Rainbow Six Siege update Y6S3.3 introduced on Test Server

Rainbow Six Siege developers at Ubisoft are introducing a lot of mid-season changes to the game. And the newest Y6S3.3 update to hit the Test Server brings a whole lot of balancing changes to the operators. These new changes are accompanied by the latest data in terms of attacking and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Overwatch
theneworleans100.com

Get into these spooky Halloween podcasts

With Halloween quickly approaching, there are several podcasts available to help set the tone for the spooky season. If you’re interested in all things horror, “Last Podcast on the Left” should be a first stop. It’s sure to satisfy those cravings for all things scary and will leave you wanting seconds.
HALLOWEEN
mmorpg.com

Explore the Spooky Playground for Rewards in Black Desert Online's Halloween Event

Black Desert Online is inviting all to head over to Mad Scientist Marni's spooky playground for Halloween, and Pearl Abyss is giving the treats with a free DLC download too. The Halloween event begins today on PC and tomorrow, October 15th on Black Desert Console and will end on November 10th on all platforms. This gives you plenty of time to enjoy that spooky playground, where you'll find a house of horrors and be able to get your festive questline. A child is crying and you need to find a lost teddy bear, but nothing is going to be simple. There will be ghosts, challenges, and obstacles. And in order to get to the chests where you can find the teddy bear, you'll have to pilot a Mischievous Jack. If you complete the quest, you'll earn special dice for Ancient Black Spirit Adventure board mini game.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Does Rainbow Six Siege Have Crossplay?

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, a game that has essentially arose from obscurity, is not done in terms of getting major updates. The game is currently in its sixth year and third season of it, but as we’re in the middle of a console generation transition, we do wonder where this game will fit in for the ever changing landscape. Most importantly, will Siege have crossplay as it’s entering its six year anniversary of release?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘PUBG’ teases a spooky Halloween Fantasy Battle Royale event

PUBG has released a new video teasing a spooky event coming to the battle royale, though no date is available just yet. PUBG previously ran a fantasy event in April called the Fantasy Battle Royale. Players would drop into a fantasy-themed version of Erangel to fight for ye olde chicken dinner. A new trailer suggests that a Halloween version of the event is on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO Halloween Event Adds Costumed Pokemon, Shiny Spinarak, and More

Pokémon GO’s 2021 Halloween Event has been announced and will take place from October 15th 2021 until October 31st 2021. The event will be split into two parts this year, with both parts offering different Pokémon, as well as the debut of Pokémon species and forms never seen before in Pokémon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Rainbow Six Siege caster Michael 'KiXSTAr' Stockley dies at 24

Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley, a popular Rainbow Six Siege caster, streamer, and former professional player, has died at the age of 24, according to a statement from his family. Stockley's former casting partner Parker "Interro" Mackay shared the statement on Wednesday, saying that Stockley "passed away unexpectedly" on October 11. In a follow-up tweet posted by Mackay, the family said that Stockley died as a result of a car accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror event returns for 2021 with spooky new skins

Overwatch’s annual spooky season celebration, the three-week Halloween Terror event, returns to the game on Tuesday, Oct. 12. This year’s edition of Halloween Terror will see the return of the Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op mode and the requisite new batch of spooky skins. Blizzard has whipped up five new Legendary skins...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Portal speedrunner explains their wild tricks to Valve developers

I'm constantly in awe of the wild tricks that speedrunners discover in just about any game they set their collective minds to. It's always a treat to hear developers being equally astounded though, and Valve's developers are no exception. Three of them recently got to have a chat with Portal speedrunner "CantEven" to ask about extremely calculated trick shots, weird save glitches, and all the other things that game developers don't always know about their own games.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Halloween event 2021 starts NOW: The new spooky list

Halloween 2021 is here in Pokemon GO, and we’re taking a peek at ALL the contents you’ll want to be aware of starting this morning. This includes Shiny Pokemon GO action, lists of Raid counters, Best Pokemon to seek, and the full bonus list for the next couple of weeks. This is the best event of the year, and it’ll last the next two weeks!
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Back 4 Blood Karlee build: best build for Karlee

Want to know the best build for Karlee in Back 4 Blood? Karlee isn’t one of the best characters in Back 4 Blood, but she still has some killer abilities that deserve a spot in your team. Most notably, Karlee can sense nearby hazards and Special Ridden, so you won’t be surprised when a Tallboy smashes around the corner. She also gets an extra quick inventory slot (used for defibrillators and stun guns) and increases the team’s use speed by 50%.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy