Fortnite Vote to Add Combat ARs or Combat SMGs

By Alexandra Hobbs
 9 days ago
Fortnite's 18.20 update adds a new war effort round for players to vote on: to add the Combat ARs or the Combat SMGs. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 is well underway. This new season has added a feature where players can vote on one of two items to appear on the island. Players vote using their Gold Bars by donating them at Donation Boards dotted around the island. These donations add to the funding total of certain items. Once an item is 100% funded, it'll be added to the island for players to use.

