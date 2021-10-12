CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: OPEC decides to not increase production

By Jennifer Kushinka
 9 days ago
Crude oil is trading above $80 a barrel, which has triggered a big jump in the price of gasoline with the national average at a seven-year high. Experts now project that, unlike a typical fall and winter, some parts of the country could see the highest pump prices of the year in the coming weeks.

OPEC sent shockwaves through the market late last week when the group decided against a production increase.

A new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation finds that almost a quarter of the nation's roads and other critical infrastructure — from hospitals to police and fire stations to wastewater treatment plants — are at risk of becoming overcome by climate change-exacerbated flooding.

After a summer of outsized floods across the nation — from Louisiana to New York City — the report's researchers say one thing is clear: The U.S. isn't prepared. The report says some 2 million miles of roads could become impassable, with risk rising over the next three decades.

