Dodgers Lose 1-0, Trail Giants 2-1 in NLDS

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles Dodgers were limited to five singles in a 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants Monday night at Dodger Stadium and trail the National League Division Series two games to one.

Evan Longoria led off the fifth inning by hitting Max Scherzer's 0-2 four-seam fastball over the 375-foot sign in left field for the game's only run.

Longoria was hitless in eight at-bats in the series before the home run.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series will be played Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Game 5, if necessary, would be played Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Of the 41 division series since 1995 that were tied after two games, the team that won Game 3 went on to win the series 30 times, 73.2%.

The Dodgers were hitless in four at-bats with runners in scoring position before a crowd at Dodger Stadium announced at 53,299.

Mookie Betts popped out to second baseman Tommy La Stella to end the third with Albert Pujols on third base.

AJ Pollock grounded out to end the fourth inning with Corey Sager on second and Chris Taylor on first after walks.

Back-to-back singles by pinch-hitter Steven Souza Jr. and Will Smith gave the Dodgers runners on first and second with one out in the seventh.

Left-hander Jake McGee, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2020, relieved Tyler Rogers, and struck out pinch-hitter Austin Barnes for the second out. Shortstop Brandon Crawford leaped to catch a line drive by Betts to end the inning.

Pujols, who started at first base to give the Dodgers another right-handed hitter in the lineup after not playing in either of the first two games of the series, was two-for-two.

Scherzer and relievers Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen limited San Francisco to three hits. Longoria was the only Giant to advance past second.

The loss was the Dodgers' first when Scherzer started for them. They were 11-0 in his regular-season starts after they acquired him in a July 30 six-player trade with the Washington Nationals.

The Dodgers also won Wednesday's NL wild-card game against the St. Louis Cardinals Scherzer started.

The loss also ended a 16-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers. The Dodgers concluded the regular season with a franchise-record 15-game home winning streak then won the wild-card game, also at Dodger Stadium.

Rogers, the second of four San Francisco pitchers, was credited with the victory, allowing no runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Camilo Doval retired all six batters he faced, striking out one, for the save.

Scherzer was charged with the loss, allowing the run and three hits in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking one.

Former Dodger Alex Wood started for the Giants, allowing no runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

