Students return to Timberview High School for the first time since shooting

Students return to Timberview High School for the first time since last week's shooting Photo credit 1080 KRLD

Students have returned to class at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD, six days after a shooting injured four people. Many students gathered outside the school Tuesday morning.

A police car was parked on the plaza, and police from Mansfield ISD, Arlington police and the Department of Public Safety had a more visible presence in streets surrounding the school.

"Of course it's not going to feel the same. It never will," one student said. "As long as the police can keep us safe, I'll feel safe."

"Everything's moving so fast," another student said. "Seeing my friends again and knowing they're safe. It's a great thing."

Superintendent Kimberley Cantu says Mansfield ISD will have a greater police presence at all campuses "so that when people come back to school and back to work together, they have that sense of physical safety."

"It is so very important we ensure the physical and emotional safety of everyone," Cantu says. "In order to do that, we are continuing to provide that as we move through the next several days, weeks and months."

Some students released balloons at Timberview's football field Monday night and read prayers over the loud speaker. Tuesday morning, students gathered in front of the school, where signs reading "MISD Cares," "MISD Strong," and "Timberview Strong" were set in the grass.

"Mansfield ISD is focused on safety, and Mansfield ISD is focused on healing," Cantu says. "I love Mansfield ISD. I love our students, I love our staff, I love our families. I am committed to the safety and well-being of every single person who walks into any of our buildings."

Cantu says the district takes "allegations of bullying very, very seriously." She says Mansfield ISD is working with Arlington police, which is leading the investigation.

Cantu says Mansfield ISD developed a social and emotional learning department in 2019. She says social and emotional learning lessons are pushed out twice a week throughout the district.

"Making sure our students are knowing and learning how to interact with one another in a safe and appropriate way is critical to us here in Mansfield ISD," she says.

The suspect, Timothy Simpkins, 18, has posted bond and was released from jail. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arlington police say one student remains in the hospital, but his condition had been upgraded to "good." A teacher who was hurt has been released.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD