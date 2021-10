Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man in South Dallas this morning. Photo credit GettyImages



Just past 5:30 a.m. the wounded man was found bleeding in a parking lot on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard about six blocks from Fair Park.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out but his wounds did not appear to be fatal.