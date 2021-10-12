CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Oct. 11) AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ:AZN) (announced positive data for COVID-19 antibody treatment) Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) Merus N.V....

Comments / 0

