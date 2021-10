Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Payments company PayPal is looking to acquire Pinterest, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. PayPal could acquire Pinterest, which went public in 2019, for $70 per share, which would value Pinterest at around $39 billion, per Bloomberg. While Pinterest is a social media and image-sharing company, it does have an e-commerce feature as well, allowing users to shop through the site.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO