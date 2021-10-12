CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Thailand travel rules: Can I go on holiday there and what tests do I need?

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csdXy_0cOgDKy600

As of 11 October, Thailand is no longer on the UK’s red list for international travel.

This means that travellers coming into Britain from Thailand no longer have to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-mandated hotel, at a cost of thousands per person - making a holiday there a much more appealing prospect, just in time for winter.

But is Thailand letting UK travellers in?

Here’s what we know so far.

Can UK arrivals enter Thailand?

Yes - but there are strings attached.

If you want to travel to Thailand, you must apply for permission to travel via the Royal Thai Government’s online platform .

Most travellers to Thailand, including British nationals travelling from the UK, are required to complete 14 days’ quarantine at a State Quarantine or Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) facility. While in ASQ, you will normally not be allowed to leave your room except for medical treatment or Covid-19 tests, according to the Foreign Office advice.

However, in some areas of Thailand it is possible to complete some or all of the quarantine period without being restricted to an ASQ facility. Schemes include the Phuket Sandbox , which enables fully vaccinated Brits to swerve quarantine when staying Phuket. They must stay on the island for at least seven nights and will then be allowed to visit other destinations in Thailand.

Restrictions will further ease next month; Thailand will end quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from at least 10 low-risk destinations from 1 November , officials have said.

The list of nations allowed in includes the UK , as well as China, Singapore, Germany and the US.

When tourists from the countries are permitted to arrive, “they should present a [negative] Covid test... and test once again upon arrival”, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said.

If the second test is also negative, any visitor from those countries will be able to “travel freely like Thais”.

Are flights and holidays operating to Thailand?

Yes - flights and holidays are still operating, though at a reduced rate.

For example, British Airways is selling flight and hotel packages departing this month. Seven nights in Phuket staying at the Amari will currently set you back £941, including return flights from London Heathrow, departing 23 October.

Thai Airways is offering direct flights from London to Phuket; KLM, Swiss and Singapore Airlines all have connecting flights to Bangkok.

As of 11 October, the Foreign Office has also removed its advice against all but essential travel to the country, so British travellers should have no problem getting a valid travel insurance policy to cover their trips.

What’s are the Covid restrictions like on the ground?

You will be required to wear a face mask and follow other public health measures when using public transport, including planes, trains, buses and taxis. In some provinces, public transport may stop earlier than normal or have less capacity than normal.

Domestic flights in and out of provinces categorised as dark red, including Bangkok, are currently prohibited.

Until further notice you must wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor public spaces in Thailand and in vehicles if you are with others. If you do not wear a mask you may have to pay a fine.

The Thai government also advises that you should avoid unnecessary travel and crowded places, and scan the ‘Thai Chana’ QR code where available.

A number of disease control measures at national and local levels are also in place. These include a colour rating for each of Thailand’s 76 provinces based on the number of Covid-19 cases. Restrictions in each province and for movement between provinces depend on the colour rating and any additional local rules, and they may change at any time.

Thailand will not open entertainment venues or serve alcohol until 1 December - and several provinces including the capital Bangkok still have a 9pm-4am curfew.

What about coming back to the UK?

Since Thailand is now off the red list, and on the symbolic ROW (“rest of world”) list, fully vaccinated UK travellers only need to book a day two PCR test for their return, taking it and sending it off for results within the two days after landing.

Unvaccinated travellers or those who have only had one jab will need to self-isolate for 10 days on return, plus take an additional PCR test on day eight of quarantine.

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
cntraveller.com

Can I travel to the Philippines from the UK? Travel restrictions explained

After months on the red list, the Philippines is being removed from Monday 11 October; which means that UK travellers can finally visit the destination without quarantine – but is the country allowing visitors? Here’s what you need to know about the travel rules. Is the Philippines on the red...
TRAVEL
newschain

Where can I go on holiday now?

Travel between the UK and several long-haul destinations opened up on Monday. Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what changes and where you can now go on holiday. -What rules have changed?. The Government has reduced the number of countries it advises British nationals to avoid...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Pcr Test#British#Asq#Foreign Office#Brits#Covid#Thais
cntraveller.com

Can I travel to Thailand? Entry requirements from the UK explained

Thailand was removed from the UK’s red list on Monday 11 October, but can you actually travel to the destination now? Here’s what you need to know about holidays to Thailand in the near future. Can I travel to Thailand from the UK?. Yes. Since Monday 11 October, Thailand has...
WORLD
cntraveller.com

Jamaica entry requirements: what do I need to visit?

As of Monday 4 October 2021, the UK’s traffic light system for travel has been scrapped. Now, there is simply a red list and a ‘rest of world’ list (which includes countries previously on the green and amber lists). Jamaica is now on this ‘rest of world’ list, so while travel there from the UK is now allowed, there are still some restrictions.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers your questions ahead of US reopening and PCR rule change

We are slowly heading into the travel territory we were familiar with before the pandemic began - but despite the easing of restrictions, there is still plenty of rules and red tape to decipher.Now the red list has been drastically reduced, the question becomes: what do individual destination restrictions look like?The seven countries that will remain on the red list are Colombia, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela, leaving Britons who have connections to those countries wondering when travel rules may be eased.In even bigger news, on 15 October, the White House confirmed that fully vaccinated foreign nationals,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
Country
China
The Independent

What are British adults’ most common holiday mishaps

Holidaymakers have revealed their most memorable holiday mishaps - including leaving spending money at home, picking up the wrong luggage at the airport and travelling to the wrong destination. A survey of 2,000 adults, ahead of the October half-term holidays, found more than six in 10 have experienced some sort...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. Passengers arriving as part of this scheme -- which will include South Korea from November 15 -- will not have to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus before they depart and when they arrive.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
The Independent

Which countries could ban UK travellers due to soaring Covid cases?

Half-term holidays were thrown into turmoil yesterday when Morocco made the decision to ban all flights from the UK, effective from midnight on 20 October.While easyJet brought back two planeloads of passengers from Marrakesh to Gatwick and Manchester overnight, no further departures will take place until December at the earliest.The Moroccan government has said the suspension is “until further notice”, and the country is also suspending flights from Germany and the Netherlands.Shortly after the ban was announced, the health secretary, Sajid Javid, said UK Covid-19 infection levels could double – raising concerns that other countries could impose travel restrictions.These...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A guide to Singapore’s hawker markets: how to navigate them and what to eat

On any given list of the world’s greatest street food cities, Singapore tends to hover around the top. But its position as a centre of “street food” remains a subject of contention. No one is questioning the quality of the food itself – you only need to take a look at the number of high profile Singaporean food evangelists (legendary New Yorker writer Calvin Trillin, the late, great Anthony Bourdain) out there to see how loved this cuisine is. No, the debate around Singapore’s claim to the street food crown merely centres on the “street” part. Since the 1970s, a...
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Can I go on a cruise if I'm not vaccinated?

Like many other businesses attempting to regain shape as we close out year two of a global pandemic, cruise lines have started setting sail again -- with some strict health measures put in place. That's because cruise ships, with their tight quarters, buffet-style living and international travel, can be a breeding ground for the coronavirus. As is true for most travel restrictions these days, your ability to book a cruise may depend on your vaccination status. If you chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, can you still go on a cruise?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Grant Shapps: It is ‘imperative’ that aviation recovers in 2022

It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...
LIFESTYLE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy