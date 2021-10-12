CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Trust Coordinates First Securitization Backed Entirely By Home Equity Investments

By Phil Hall
Business Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has teamed with the fintech platform Point on what the companies said is the first-ever securitization backed entirely by residential Home Equity Investment (HEI) agreements. What Happened: The transaction, Point Securitization Trust 2021-1, closed on Sept. 23 with approximately $146 million of asset-backed securities: approximately $120...

