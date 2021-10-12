CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassRoots To Be Renamed As Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - Metal recycling company MassRoots, Inc. (MSRT) on Tuesday said it plans to change its corporate name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. The move follows the recent closing of its acquisition of Empire Services, Inc. that collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. The...

Business Insider

Selecta In-Licenses Rights To IgG Protease Platform

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has announced a strategic licensing agreement to advance a next-generation IgG protease. The partnership leverages Genovis' immunoglobulin G (IgG) protease, IdeXork (Xork), and Selecta's ImmTOR platform to enable the dosing of gene therapies and treat certain IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Selecta...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Announces Formation of Special Committee and Engagement of Financial Adviser to Evaluate and Consider Prior Proposals or Any Alternative Strategic Option

The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Special Committee has just been formed, and the Special Committee is still at the preliminary stage of reviewing and evaluating the Prior Proposals and has not made any decision with respect to the Company's response to the Prior Proposals. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the Prior Proposals or that the Prior Proposals or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to the Prior Proposals or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blackbird Launches Core Video Technology Licensing Solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’

Technology licensor, Blackbird, enables cloud native functionality and drives major efficiencies for video companies. Blackbird plc the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched its core technology licensing solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’, to enable advanced cloud native functionality and drive major efficiencies for video companies. The news comes after the Company announced a 5-year technology licensing deal with a global broadcast company last month.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Ideanomics Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Ideanomics is partnering with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, to help enhance shareholder communication. Say Technologies has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights. Ideanomics will utilize Say Connect to solicit questions from investors ahead of the third quarter earnings call on Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Orbis Systems Partners with Signzy to Expand Identity Verification Services to India

Orbis Systems, a subsidiary of ViewTrade Holding Corp. and leading fintech company specializing in a vast array of world-class solutions for companies seeking frictionless access to the U.S. securities market, market data, and banking solutions, offers identity and document verification services to confirm the authenticity of a wide range of government-issued ID documents, including driver's licenses, passports, visas, and more during the onboarding/account opening process.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Speclipse included in MedTech Outlook rating of top 10 non-invasive device companies

MedTech Outlook is an authoritative American healthcare media company that selects 10 of the top non-invasive medical device companies from around the world each year based on their innovative outcomes in terms of big data and IoT. Of the 10 finalists for 2021, which included Boston Scientific (USA) and Alma Laser (Israel), Speclipse was the only Asian company.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Hyzon Motors appoints former Crane Carrier Company CEO as President of Vehicle Operations

Mr. Griffin recently held the position of chief executive officer at Crane Carrier Company ("CCC"), a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of vocational trucks and specialty vehicles. During Griffin's tenure, he successfully positioned the company for growth, supporting the sale by Turnspire Capital Partners to electric vehicle technology developer Battle Motors, another pioneer in zero-emissions trucking.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Boost Procurement Technology Solutions

Accenture has acquired Xoomworks Group, a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, software development and digital transformation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 652 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

DAS42 and AtScale Partner to Deliver Advanced Data Technology Solutions

DAS42’s Data FullStack Expertise and AtScale’s Semantic Layer Technology Empower Enterprises to Get Better Insights Faster. DAS42, a provider of FullStack data technology implementation and advisory services, and AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, announced a partnership to deliver innovative solutions to enterprises implementing modern data platforms.
COMPUTERS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Catapult Solutions, Inc. For: Oct 11

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 11, 2021. Dr. Foods, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dcvelocity.com

Banyan Technology Enhances API Connectivity Solution

CLEVELAND, OH (October 4, 2021) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, is announcing the launch of two new tools, QuickShip and the Load Import Tool, designed to help manage freight spend for inbound and outbound shipping and expedite data entry within LIVE Connect™, Banyan’s exclusive data connectivity platform.
INDUSTRY
Ibj.com

Fast 25: Sharpen Technologies Inc.

What they do: Sharpen Technologies Inc. provides what it calls an “agent-focused omnichannel contact center platform,” which is another way of saying the company’s software is designed to make customer service departments more efficient and give customers better experiences. “We believe that improving the agent experience—giving them better tools that are easier to use—plays a critical role in improving customer experience,” CEO Bill Gildea said. “They can see everything in one queue, it’s very easy to use, it’s very intuitive. It’s easy for the call center manager to supervise, and we do a lot of reporting and analytics out of a system so the company can see how it’s doing.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
smarteranalyst.com

IBM, Raytheon Technologies to Work on Tech Solutions for Defense Industry

Technology major International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) recently announced that the company has joined hands with Raytheon Technologies, an aerospace and defense company, to develop advanced artificial intelligence, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries. Following the news, shares of the company declined marginally to close...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Digerati Technologies: Delivering Digital Product Solutions for Forgotten Businesses

Before the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some small and medium-sized businesses may have functioned perfectly well with limited use of cloud-based technology to run day-to-day operations. But with the rise in remote working for business survival as COVID-19 spread, it’s become more critical than ever for companies to upgrade their telecommunications systems and take advantage of solutions that exist in the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Results of Senior Notes Exchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced today the final results of the Company's offer to exchange certain of the Company's outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the "Exchange Offer"). Under the Exchange Offer, the Company...
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Lithium Extraction Technology Company Lilac Solutions Raises $150 Million

Lithium extraction technology company Lilac Solutions announced the first close of a $150 million Series B financing round. These are the details. Lilac Solutions — a lithium extraction technology company — announced the first close of a $150 million Series B financing round led by Lowercarbon Capital and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates. And additional new investors include Mercuria Energy Trading and Valor Equity Partners. The existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures and The Engine also participated in the round.
BUSINESS
Charlotte Business Journal

Syntelli Solutions Inc. Appoints Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar As New CEO

Syntelli Solutions Inc. Appoints Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar As New CEO Deep technology leadership for a deep data company October 7, 2021 Syntelli Solutions, Inc. announced today that Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Shikha will succeed Rishi Bhatnagar and assume responsibilities with immediate effect. Rishi Bhatnagar has decided to focus his energies and time on Quaeris, Inc. a Startup focused on natural language-driven Augmented BI solution. Shikha co-founded and is the CTO of Syntelli Solutions Inc. and has been responsible for clients' enterprise architecture decisions, technology trends, as well as built out an amazing technology delivery team. Shikha, also the founder and CEO of Health Insights, a health analytics company that was launched in January 2021. As a leading provider of data and analytical solutions, Syntelli and Shikha continue to bring suited partnerships to the table that is vital for our clients’ success. Shikha has always been passionate about supporting and offering best-in-class solutions. “Syntelli Solutions today is more than just data”, said Rishi, “it is a deep technology provider with services spanning from data to digital, and Shikha with her unique background is the ideal leader.” "I am excited to lead a company as strong as Syntelli Solutions is”, said, Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar “Syntelli has one of the strongest teams of talented data people. Syntelli now has the unique opportunity to not only be a ‘woman-owned' but also, women lead company’ – and I am planning to bring out my passion around women lead businesses in full effect with Syntelli. I see us growing dramatically in coming quarters and years, and I look forward to making an even stronger impact with our clients and in our community.” Shikha Bhatnagar received a Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi Institute of Technology in 1992. She is a founding member of “Analytics & Big Data Society”, a non-profit organization focused on using data for social good, and mission to establish Charlotte as national analytics and big data hub. Shikha has helped many hackathons in bringing data to stop human trafficking and help economic mobility use cases. Shikha is a founding member of School of Data Science, one of the prestigious schools in UNC, Charlotte, and is also on the board of College of Computing. She is a big supporter of Women in STEM and co-chaired SIM-Women Charlotte chapter for 3 years. In her free time, Shikha likes outdoor activities like hiking, and she did Mt. Everest Base camp with her son in 2019. Shikha also has a green thumb and loves to grow herbs and indoor plants. About Syntelli Solutions Inc. Syntelli Solutions Inc., is a specialized Data, Digital and Analytics consulting company enabling our customers via Business Advisory, Data Solutions like data management, data governance, data analytics and Digital Solutions like new-age application development, IoT platforms, Cloud platform build and migration. ​Founded in 2005, Syntelli is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and has offices in Birmingham, AL and Jacksonville, FL.​ Syntelli Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner, TIBCO, Profisee and Quaeris. ​
CHARLOTTE, NC
hospitalitynet.org

Boost Productivity with the Right Technology Solutions

When you're working overtime to handle the many challenges the past year has brought the hospitality industry, the last things you need to worry about are unproductive processes and fragmented data. Inova and M3 have partnered to help simplify one big part of your job, allowing you to dedicate your...
TECHNOLOGY

