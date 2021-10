(RTTNews) - Uniper SE said it expects adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 to be approximately 600 million euros, compared to 405 million euros, prior year. The company said the increase in earnings reflects mainly a higher contribution from the gas mid-stream business within the Global Commodities Segment. For the first nine months, the company currently expects an IFRS net loss of approximately 4.8 billion euros. The company said this is primarily the result of temporary losses from hedge derivative valuation under IFRS, amounting to roughly 7 billion euros before tax.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO