Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

From the outside looking in, there hasn’t been a lot to critique about Ohio State’s last three games. The Buckeyes have won their last three games by an average of 46.67 points, most recently on Saturday with a 66-17 win over Maryland. Excluding the final drives of the first half on which they ran out the clock, Ohio State’s offense scored on all 15 of its possessions when C.J. Stroud was in the game in its last two contests against Rutgers and Maryland; Ohio State’s defense, meanwhile, has held each of its last three opponents to 17 points or fewer and under 350 yards.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO