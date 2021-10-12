CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State football: Ryan Day’s nightmare

By Del Barris
Cover picture for the articleWay back in March of 1975, Alice Cooper released his iconic concept album Welcome to My Nightmare that featured a monologue by famed horror actor Vincent Price. The subsequent concert tour featured a stage show that was considered over the top even by 70’s performance rock standards. So, why am I telling you this? Because now that his offense is hitting on all cylinders, Ryan Day is saying “Welcome to My Nightmare” to opposing defensive coordinators.

