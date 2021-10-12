CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Deputy honored with American Legion award

Clinton Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons has been selected American Legion, Department of lowa, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021. An award ceremony was held with the Clinton American Legion Post 190, which presented Reyhons with a plaque. The award honors a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded, above and beyond, the duty requirements expected of his/her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement in addition to occurrences of heroism.

