Pay up: UN climate summit leader says funding key to success

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The British official who will preside over an upcoming U.N. climate summit said Tuesday that he’s losing sleep over how to get long-promised funding for poorer nations to switch to cleaner energy and cope with the worst impacts of climate change. Alok Sharma, president of the 26th...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Axios

What the initial UN Climate Summit attendance list reveals

The UN Climate Summit set to begin Oct. 31 in Glasgow will bring an unprecedented combination of leaders for such an event (even Pope Francis!), and the likely absence of vital players — notably Chinese President Xi Jinping. Why it matters: The speeches and backroom meetings at COP26 between leaders...
INDIA
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter

Cop26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, is nearly upon us and the urgency of the business in hand is being felt like never before.In November, the UK, together with Italy, will host the global event which is set to run between 31 October and November 12 that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.Here at The Independent we are offering you an exclusive way to receive a daily news bulletin direct from our correspondents on the ground at the summit.Our team of dedicated environment and climate reporters will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Great Lakes Now

Indigenous leaders face barriers to UN climate conference

This story originally appeared in Indian Country Today and is republished here as part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration strengthening coverage of the climate story. Indigenous leaders are largely being excluded from participation in the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference as the world grapples with escalating...
ENVIRONMENT
The Tab

UCL launches new climate action campaign ahead of UN summit in November

UCL’s new initiative, Generation One, aims to channel ground-breaking science and concepts into action against climate change, ahead of the UN’s COP26 November summit in Glasgow. The name for the campaign has been taken from Barack Obama’s words: “We are the first generation to feel the effect of climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Key UN Biodiversity Summit To Open In China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate...
ADVOCACY
wiartonecho.com

COP26: Smaller nations fear being priced out of UN climate summit

Various nations and organizations hosting events at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow have raised concerns over the high cost of building and renting pavilion space at the COP26 global summit. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The...
WORLD
SFGate

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

ROME (AP) — The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Finance Ministers hold key to COP26 success: UN Secretary-General

The COP26 climate change conference must be “a turning point” if countries are to limit global temperature rise in line with the Paris Agreement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday. Addressing members of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, he highlighted their critical role as the conference...
UNITED NATIONS
investing.com

2 ETFs To Buy Ahead Of The UN Climate Change Summit

Scotland is getting ready to host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26 Summit, in Glasgow between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. The UK and Italy are partnering in welcoming around 30,000 delegates from close to 200 countries. The conference “will bring parties...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Aussie PM Drops Threat To Skip UN Climate Summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Companies to report environmental impact under new plans

Some large companies will have to start publishing the impact they have on the environment, under new rules announced by the Chancellor on Monday.The Government said the new plans will make it easier for customers to decide where to shop, for investors to place their money, and for businesses to decide which suppliers to choose.The rules will apply to certain large businesses, pension schemes, investment products and asset managers.While most people in the UK want their money to go to good causes, the lack of shared definitions has allowed companies to move the goalposts to fit their own businesses.This “is...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in Glasgow,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia ranks last out of 54 nations on its strategy to cope with climate change. The Glasgow summit is a chance to protect us all

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is widely discussed, but the other side of climate action is less often talked about: adapting to impacts already locked in. Even if we drastically reduce emissions, the cost of natural disasters in Australia will reach an estimated A$73 billion per year by 2060. Intense heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest natural hazards. In the summer of 2019-2020, unprecedented bushfires devastated Australia’s southeast, and changes in seasonal conditions over the past two decades has seen average farm profits fall by 23%. The Morrison government is developing a new National Climate Resilience and Adaptation Strategy, to be...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend ‘critical’ climate summit

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to take part remotely. “The prime minister has said before that we would obviously strongly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia PM: Technology best way to achieve climate target

A net zero carbon emissions target by 2050 would be a “great positive” for Australia if it can be achieved through technology and not a carbon price, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he pressures government colleagues to commit to more ambitious action ahead of a climate summit.Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week agreed to attend next month’s climate conference in Glasgow Scotland but his government colleagues have yet to approve the commitment he wants to net zero.“If you have a credible plan ... with the proper transparencies Australia’s well known for, then it can be...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most.The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that starts Oct. 31, is a grim reminder that Africa’s 1.3 billion people remain “extremely vulnerable” as the continent warms more, and at a faster rate, than the global average. And yet Africa’s 54 countries are responsible for less than 4% of...
ENVIRONMENT

