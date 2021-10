LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain is coming to California, and there could be a lot of it. Widespread rain appears to be shaping up for Sunday into Monday, particularly for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County. NOAA forecasters are predicting “high probabilities of precipitation” for much of the northwest, California and Nevada. Next week’s outlook by @NOAA’s @NWSCPC shows high probabilities of precipitation hitting parts of the drought-stricken Northwest and CA/NV. SoCal looks relatively cool too. It looks relatively warm and dry for almost all of the rest of the Lower 48.https://t.co/PSK6cCJBRU pic.twitter.com/FnfCKHgpmw — NIDIS Drought.gov (@DroughtGov) October 14, 2021 A precipitation outlook map...

