The Government's Secret 'Google Search' Warrant Trap

By Andrea O'Sullivan
Reason.com
 9 days ago
It's been 20 years since 9/11, which means it's also been 20 years since America's public debates about government surveillance under laws like the PATRIOT Act. It's a bit amusing to look back and see commentators clashing over hot-button topics like whether the government should have access to things like library records. Two decades, two (plus) wars, and too many exposed warrantless government surveillance programs later, the idea that the biggest threat to liberty is Uncle Sam scrounging around to find out who checked out chemistry books from a Connecticut branch library is almost charming.

_Samuel_
9d ago

Anyone who uses Google has used a keyword, whether intentionally or not. Google "How to make bomb ass'd chicken nuggets with fire dipping sauce", and end up on the terror watch list. A couple years from now, you decide to legally protest something, and you'll be smear campaigned as a suspected terrorist, possible bomb maker and arsonist. 🤷‍♂️

Hitthe Trails
9d ago

Pretty sorry that its came to this, if they would quit letting terrorist into our country we would not have this problem.

Mimi
8d ago

Lol...my American peeps are too funny! All these comments are the bomb! But truth is...they are probably searching everyone of these articles that we DAILY respond to...so were probably all on that watchlist🤔🤗💯

