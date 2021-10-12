Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far West Texas and the lowlands of south-central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.alerts.weather.gov
