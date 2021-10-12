CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otero County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Northern Dona Ana County, Otero Mesa by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Far West Texas and the lowlands of south-central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sierra County, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
City
Doña Ana, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tularosa Basin#West Texas#Wind Advisory#15 26 00#Southern
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy