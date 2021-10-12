Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The lowlands and Gila region of southwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across parts of the area. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.